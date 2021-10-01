Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,055 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Yum China by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after buying an additional 5,736,443 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Yum China by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,738,000 after buying an additional 2,975,028 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Yum China by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,869,000 after buying an additional 2,298,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Yum China by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,100,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,187,000 after buying an additional 211,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.45.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.