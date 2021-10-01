Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 11,020 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $96,012,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,624,000 after buying an additional 1,789,532 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,273,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,976,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,388,000 after buying an additional 1,329,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.23. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.78 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

