Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 2,047 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.19% of PVH worth $14,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of PVH by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PVH by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH opened at $102.79 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $121.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.17.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.58.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

