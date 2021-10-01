Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Position Decreased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,404 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 8.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 736,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,032,000 after buying an additional 56,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,145,000 after buying an additional 27,694 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,532,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,247,000 after purchasing an additional 37,620 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAD opened at $317.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.17. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $225.00 and a one year high of $417.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAD. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.55.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

