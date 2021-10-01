iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 609,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $60,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4,882.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,830,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 4,733,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,828,000 after buying an additional 304,785 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 867,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,112,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,209,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,552,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW opened at $101.26 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $109.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.71.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.