Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 1,382,914 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,090,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382,914 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.89% of Synchrony Financial worth $246,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.