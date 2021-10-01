Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

Shares of A opened at $157.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.93 and its 200-day moving average is $146.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.81 and a 12-month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.