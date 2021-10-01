Legal & General Group Plc Sells 156,262 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,391,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 156,262 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $238,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Entergy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,750,000 after buying an additional 77,189 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,019,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,360,000 after purchasing an additional 299,872 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,838,000 after purchasing an additional 55,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,979,000 after purchasing an additional 949,105 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

Shares of ETR opened at $99.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.56 and a 200 day moving average of $105.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

