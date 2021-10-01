Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 2,742 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Etsy by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.73.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $206.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.36. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.49 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,247 shares of company stock worth $7,066,906. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

