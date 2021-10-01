Bollard Group LLC Purchases Shares of 400 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 19.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $3,015,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 16,801 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,245,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 839,781 shares of company stock worth $53,048,129. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.18. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 242.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

