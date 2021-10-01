Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,435,000 after acquiring an additional 234,574 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after acquiring an additional 171,402 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $11,720,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 17.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,648,000 after purchasing an additional 139,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,692,000 after acquiring an additional 85,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $98.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.68 and its 200-day moving average is $88.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 0.94. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.68 and a 52-week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.62%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,537,594.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,093 shares of company stock worth $2,391,854. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

