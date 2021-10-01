Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,139,000 after purchasing an additional 96,820 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 26,634 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 446.1% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,991,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $152.67 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $115.28 and a 12 month high of $163.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.