Bollard Group LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPW opened at $20.07 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

