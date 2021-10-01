iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,749,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.69 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $130.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

