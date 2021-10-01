Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,046 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.11% of TripAdvisor worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRIP opened at $33.85 on Friday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.92.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.