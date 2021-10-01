Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on November 1st

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Eagle Bancorp has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.54. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $95.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.95 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Eagle Bancorp worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

