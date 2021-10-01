AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.230-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AdvanSix also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.23-1.36 EPS.

ASIX opened at $39.75 on Friday. AdvanSix has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $41.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.82.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvanSix stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,930 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of AdvanSix worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.