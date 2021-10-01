Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives C$138.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$138.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMO shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$128.42 to C$134.29 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CSFB increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

BMO opened at C$126.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$127.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$122.84. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$75.92 and a 52-week high of C$132.35. The stock has a market cap of C$81.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.80.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$7.56 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 12.5299995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 62,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.95, for a total value of C$8,025,663.75. Also, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total value of C$4,591,865.70. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,591 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,474.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

