StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.10.

STNE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, cut their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 9.1% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in StoneCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,020,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 70.3% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 226.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 339,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after buying an additional 235,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in StoneCo by 22.7% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 2.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.