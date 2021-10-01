Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.09 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target (up previously from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.09 price objective on Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$19.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$20.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$13.45 and a 1-year high of C$22.28.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$971.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$933.14 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.