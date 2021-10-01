Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC downgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

