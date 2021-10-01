First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.85.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FR opened at $52.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.77.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $276,961,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,097 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,285,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,840 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,444.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,379,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after buying an additional 1,325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,668,000 after buying an additional 1,108,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

