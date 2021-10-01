Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

RDFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Get Redfin alerts:

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $123,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,969,364.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,833 shares of company stock worth $6,700,609 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Redfin by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 8.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Redfin by 8.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Redfin by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Redfin stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.40 and a beta of 1.84. Redfin has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.59.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.