Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Enerpac Tool Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 21.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 827,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,613,000 after buying an additional 148,152 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,569.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 59,421 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,059,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,671,000 after acquiring an additional 36,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $777,000.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

