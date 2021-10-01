First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the August 31st total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 838,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.93. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $51.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 128,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 120,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 114,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter.

