Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the August 31st total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:ACII opened at $9.76 on Friday. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $975,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 208.8% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 1,090,603 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $5,521,000. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

