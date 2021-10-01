Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Grows By 280.0%

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LDEM opened at $61.12 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $68.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDEM. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,062,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,735,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 715.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,838 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.