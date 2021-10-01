Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) Short Interest Down 76.6% in September

Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the August 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE BGSX opened at $9.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.69. Build Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Get Build Acquisition alerts:

Build Acquisition Company Profile

Build Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Build Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.