Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Drops By 79.2%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the August 31st total of 182,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 12.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EVG stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.1131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

