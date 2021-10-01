Short Interest in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Increases By 286.7%

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 286.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

NYSE GDO opened at $18.03 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,524,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 203,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 38,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 186,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 31,642 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.