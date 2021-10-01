Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the August 31st total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NYSE:CPAC opened at $5.37 on Friday. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.30.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $116.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

