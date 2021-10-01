Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 51,030 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,030 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $254,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 47.3% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $1,562,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $6,817,137. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VEEV. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $288.17 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.