Legal & General Group Plc Has $261.57 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,227 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.19% of Extra Space Storage worth $261,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.15.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $167.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.05 and a 200-day moving average of $160.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.33 and a 1-year high of $194.67.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.70%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

