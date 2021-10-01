647 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $73,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.79.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $412.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $425.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.64. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.79 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

