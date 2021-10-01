Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,476 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Anaplan by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Anaplan by 8.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Anaplan by 61.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 25.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anaplan news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $15,023,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $666,349.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,945.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $32,847,345. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.26.

NYSE PLAN opened at $60.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $57.27. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

