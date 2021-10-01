Nimiq (NIM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.11 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $34.63 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,211.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,222.59 or 0.06825841 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.92 or 0.00347212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.83 or 0.01132842 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00108464 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.78 or 0.00545998 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.04 or 0.00466073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.47 or 0.00289050 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,007,366,084 coins and its circulating supply is 8,393,116,084 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

