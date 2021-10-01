Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Reaches $0.13

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 1st. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $73,495.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00065392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00101381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00134829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,115.26 or 0.99795742 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.69 or 0.06745550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $347.80 or 0.00736689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

