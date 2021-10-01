Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.89%.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $18.11 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $177.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSET. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.