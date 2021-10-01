Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.45.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBWI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.96. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth $63,729,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth $9,853,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,776,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,165,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $942,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

