Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROIC opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

