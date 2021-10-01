Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.13.

MITK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

MITK stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $814.44 million, a P/E ratio of 71.16 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $31.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 18.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the first quarter worth $75,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.