Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,686,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,533 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $271,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,333,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Match Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Match Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 47,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCH. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $156.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.69, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.05 and a 52-week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $11,739,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,095 shares of company stock worth $17,827,136. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

