Legal & General Group Plc Has $278.22 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,419,702 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,320 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.97% of Best Buy worth $278,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $105.71 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.66.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $642,736. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.78.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

