iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 54.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,651,000. King Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 136,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 96,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR opened at $109.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.73. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $69.70 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.