Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 162,363 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,133,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,363 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $286,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,337 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $1,968,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 196,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 77.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 536,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,193,000 after acquiring an additional 233,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.2% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 65,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $88.83 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

