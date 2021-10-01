Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cigna by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,262,000 after buying an additional 87,137 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Cigna by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after buying an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cigna by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.20.

CI stock opened at $200.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.48. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $160.37 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

