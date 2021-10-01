Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $16,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $276,038,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,455,248,000 after purchasing an additional 865,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,437,000 after purchasing an additional 565,063 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,695,000 after acquiring an additional 383,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $61,640,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $285.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.89. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.50 and a 12-month high of $304.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

