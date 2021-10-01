VINchain (VIN) Hits Market Cap of $2.84 Million

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. VINchain has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $278,944.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VINchain has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VINchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00054814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00116244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.00180214 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.