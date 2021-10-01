Wing Finance Price Hits $21.55 on Exchanges (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00065392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00101381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00134829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,115.26 or 0.99795742 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.69 or 0.06745550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.80 or 0.00736689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

