Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $17.50 Million Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 955,110 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of ON Semiconductor worth $17,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after buying an additional 147,125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,146,000 after acquiring an additional 529,356 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,967 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,117,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,738,000 after purchasing an additional 522,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,534,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $49.78. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.51.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

